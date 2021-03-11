Other States

Jawan shoots self in Agartala police HQ

A 38-year-old jawan of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) shot and killed himself inside the police headquarters in Agartala on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Bijan Karmakar.

Karmakar was a trooper of the 1st battalion of the TSR. He joined the squad responsible for managing security of the police headquarters on February 14 last.

A senior police official said the deceased shot himself using his service weapon at around 8 p.m. The incident occurred minutes before he was to join duty with his colleagues who heard a gunshot and found him dead leaning on his bed inside the barrack.

Bijan Karmakar hailed from Fatikroy area in north Tripura. Forensic team was examining details at the incident spot.

