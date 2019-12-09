Jawan kills Chhattisgarh Armed Force commander, shoots self

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) commander died on Monday after one of his subordinates opened fire on him before shooting himself, a senior police officer said.

The deceased commander has been identified as Mela Ramor, and the jawan as Vikram Rajbadi, — both deployed in the State for election duty, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said.

According to a preliminary report, the SSP said, the two had a tiff over something around 6.30 a.m., following which the jawan opened fire, killing Ramor on the spot and then turning the gun on himself.