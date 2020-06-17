Jawan from Himachal killed in Indo-China clash at LAC, village grieves his loss

A pall of gloom descended on Karohta village when tragic news reached here about the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur in a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh.
The 21-year-old sepoy was recruited to the Punjab Regiment in 2018 and was a resident of Karohta, a village in Bhoranj subdivision.
His father and grandfather had also served in the Indian Army. Mr. Thakur has a younger brother who is studying in class six.
Twenty Indian soldiers were reported to have been killed in the violent clash between India and China on Monday night in the Galwan valley.
As soon as the information about jawan’s martyrdom was given through phone by the Army Headquarters to the Gram Panchayat Karohta, people started raising anti-China slogans.
People rushed to Mr. Thakur’s house once the news of his demise reached the village and they expressed condolences to his family.
Ward Panch, Vinod Kumar of Gram Panchayat Kadhota said that he had received a call from the Army Headquarters informing that Mr. Thakur was killed in the clash.
Mr. Thakur’s body would be given a state funeral, an official spokesman here on Wednesday.
