Javed Akhtar submits statement in defamation plaint against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday recorded his statement through his lawyer before a metropolitan court in Mumbai in connection with the complaint of defamation filed by him against actor Kangana Ranaut.

Mr. Akhtar had last month filed a criminal complaint against Kangana before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. He had sought action against the actor under relevant sections of the IPC.

As part of the process, the veteran poet-lyricist recorded his statement through his lawyer before the magistrate for verification of the complaint. The court is slated to hear the matter on December 19.

The complaint said that Kangana had made baseless comments against Mr. Akhtar, which caused damage to his reputation. It added that Kangana dragged Mr. Akhtar’s name while referring to a “coterie” existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

She had also claimed that Mr. Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said. All these statements made by Kangana have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Mr. Akhtar’s reputation, the complaint said.