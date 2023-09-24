ADVERTISEMENT

Jat reservation issue to dominate ‘Jat Mahasabha’ in Meerut

September 24, 2023 04:37 am | Updated September 23, 2023 10:41 pm IST - Lucknow

The issue of Jat reservation is at the core of our meeting...lakhs of people will participate in the conference: Uttar Pradesh All India Jat Mahasabha head Pratap Chaudhary

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and State president of the Uttar Pradesh All India Jat Mahasabha Pratap Chaudhary on Sunday said a State conference of the group, to be held in Meerut on September 24, will highlight the issue of Jat reservation, with the community pushing the government to accept its demand.

“The issue of Jat reservation is at the core of our meeting. It is a social gathering, where we will discuss issues related to our community with elders. Lakhs of people will participate in the conference,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

Senior Jat leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, and leaders of various khaps are slated to participate in the conference. The social outfit has also invited activists from other States, including Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, to attend the Meerut gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jat community is considered a dominant caste group across western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, and plays a key role in regional politics. In U.P., a sub-regional party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), having its presence in some pockets, including Bagpat, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, enjoys the community’s support. Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also made inroads within the caste group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US