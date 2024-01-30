Jarange-Patil refuses to be pacified, threatens another hunger fast from February 10

January 30, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Pune

Unwilling to let the Maharashtra government off the hook, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday announced yet another indefinite hunger fast from February 10 onwards if the Maratha community members were not granted other backward class (OBC) Kunbi caste certificates as promised.

Speaking at Raigad, which was the capital of the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mr. Jarange-Patil further gunned for reservation to be given to Muslims and to the Dhangar community.

Last week, after CM Eknath Shinde met with the activist in Navi Mumbai and persuaded him to call off his protest by assenting to all his demands, the Maharashtra government issued a draft notification which stated that the blood relatives of a Maratha person, who had obtained records to prove that he belonged to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as such. As per the activist’s demands, this would enable the relatives of that person to avail of reservation benefits currently enjoyed by the Kunbi OBCs.

“I have said time and again that the quota law must be made applicable to blood relatives as not enough proofs are being found in the Marathwada region. If the government does not speedily implement the promise made in its ordinance or if it succumbs to the pressure of some people, I will go on a hunger fast again. Hence, I am announcing an indefinite hunger strike from February 10 from the footsteps of Raigad itself,” Mr. Jarange-Patil said.

He stressed he had not stopped the quota agitation and warned he would not do so until every Maratha had secured reservation.

“The government must implement its promises in the next 10 days,” he said.

Mr. Jarange-Patil also hinted at taking up the cudgels to fight for reservation benefits for the Muslim and Dhangar communities.

“The Maratha reservation is a burning issue now. Once they get it, I will see to it how my Muslim and Dhangar brethren do not get reservation,” he said.

In a veiled accusation at Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Mr. Jarange-Patil alleged that the government was “speaking in two voices” by batting for the OBCs on the one hand and claiming to work for the Maratha quota on the other.

“Why is the government not one on this issue? Why are two statements emanating from its Ministers? One [alluding to Mr. Fadnavis] says he will go to Delhi [if OBC rights get affected] if the need arises. I am concerned about these two statements. Hence, I am announcing my agitation beforehand,” the activist said.

On Monday, Mr. Fadnavis had said that the BJP would not let any injustice befall the OBCs as long as it remained in power in Maharashtra.

Mr. Fadnavis’ statement came in direct response to the concerns expressed by his ally in the State cabinet – Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who has alleged that granting a quota to the Marathas under the OBC community would be eating into the OBC reservation pie.

The Deputy CM had further said that in case a situation did arise that his party could not safeguard OBC rights, then he would go and speak to his superiors (the BJP top brass) in Delhi.