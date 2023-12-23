Jarange-Patil announces another hunger strike next month in Mumbai; Maharashtra CM says SC to take up hearing on Maratha quota

December 23, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Granting a nearly month-long reprieve to the Eknath Shinde-led government concerning the Maratha reservation issue, pro-quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday announced an indefinite strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 20 to intensify his demands for reservation to the community.

Mr. Jarange-Patil was addressing a mega rally in Marathwada region’s Beed district. In his address, he said that “crores of people from the Maratha community” will march to Mumbai on January 20.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde released a video statement that said the Supreme Court has accepted the curative petition filed by the State government pertaining to the Maratha reservation issue and has scheduled a hearing on January 24. “This has come as a ray of hope for the community. The state government’s legal team comprising a team of efficient lawyers will present its view before the Supreme Court and make all efforts to prove that the Maratha community is socially and economically backward. The State Backward Commission has been gathering empirical data at a large scale on the Maratha community and its plight. The observations of the Supreme Court [while striking down the reservation] will be taken into cognisance while gathering empirical data about the Maratha community,” he said in the video statement.

He added that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the past had given reservation to the community, which was upheld by the Bombay High Court. However, the Supreme Court had struck it down as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government failed to prove its point before the court, Mr. Shinde added.

“Our government is committed to giving reservation to the Maratha community. I urge people to maintain peace and have faith in our government. Now, Jarange-Patil will no longer have to stage protests and sit on a hunger strike. I request everyone to trust the government and maintain peace in the State,” the CM urged the public.

Mr. Shinde also said quota benefits of other groups will remain untouched while giving reservation to the Marathas.

Before the Chief Minister’s video statement was released, Mr. Jarange-Patil addressed the rally and said he will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 20. “It is difficult to suppress the Marathas. We will not return without getting reservation for the community. I will leave my village in Antarwali in Jalna district on foot and reach Mumbai and I will be joined by members from our community.”

Jarange had given the State government time until December 24 for meeting his demand of reservation for the community. He is scheduled to have a phone call with the CM tomorrow.

