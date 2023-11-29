ADVERTISEMENT

Jarange accuses Bhujbal of creating rift, disturbing peace

November 29, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - Mumbai

He asked if the provocative language used at Mr. Bhujbal’s rallies was the policy of the Eknath Shinde government on the Maratha reservation

The Hindu Bureau

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday accused Maharashtra Minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of creating a rift among various communities.

ALSO READ
Why are the Marathas mobilising now?

He asked if the provocative language used at Mr. Bhujbal’s rallies was the policy of the Eknath Shinde government on the Maratha reservation.

Stating that irrespective of the Maharashtra government’s stand on Mr. Bhujbal, the Marathas would ensure they get the reservation, Mr. Patil said that the Minister was disturbing the peace in society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, deputy chairperson of the State Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said on Tuesday that the Maratha reservation issue will be discussed during the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature, which will start in Nagpur on December 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US