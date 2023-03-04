HamberMenu
‘Janata Raja’ to be staged from March 14 to 19 in Mumbai

BJP’s Mumbai unit chief said that the play was free for all and tickets would be available from March 9 onwards at various places

March 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar. File

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and the party’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Saturday said that ‘Janata Raja’, a six-act Marathi play capturing the life and accomplishments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be enacted at Dadar’s Shivaji Park from March 14 to 19.

“The six-act stage drama will be held in the evenings at the Shivaji Park to celebrate ‘Shivcharitra’, the life of Shivaji Maharaj,” the BJP legislator said.

The popular Marathi play was written by Maharashtra Bhushan ‘Shivsahir’ Babasaheb Purandare.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Shelar said that the play was free for all and tickets would be available from March 9 onwards at various places, including Shivaji Mandir in Dadar, Prabodhankar Thackeray Natyamandir in Borivali, Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha in Vile Parle, Kalidas Natyamandir in Mulund and Damodar Natyagriha in Parel.

