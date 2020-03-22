Janata Curfew: Kolkata wears a deserted look

Kolkata looks almost entirely shut on Sunday baring a few grocery store, pharmacy or petty shop. A fish market in Parnashree, however, was doing brisk business and a seller said his “business is better than other days as everything is closed.”
“I am out as I know Corona or death is basically luck. If it is written, I will go,” said a coconut seller Tapan Parui near Parnashree market.
A few of Kolkata’s trademark yellow Ambassador taxis are plying, as well as government buses. The State government is running additional buses and even trams, which are largely empty.
Ramen Biswas, a security guard, said he took a bus from Howrah to Tollygunge and said it covered the stretch, about 20 km, in 15 minutes. “Usually it takes more than an hour in the morning,” he said.
As the day progressed, fewer vehicles were seen at traffic signals. Traffic police, however, were seen across the city.
