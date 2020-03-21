Janata Curfew: Few trains, buses in Mumbai on Sunday

Public transport will be cut or cutailed on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a Janata Curfew to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Local trains on the Central line will see 60% services as against the normal 70% on Sundays. While the Western line will operate services as per Sunday schedule, it has cancelled four services, two from Virar to Dahanu Road, and two from Dahanu Road to Dadar and Churchgate.

WR has also cancelled 12 passenger trains across its jurisdiction which mainly include trains connecting Mumbai to cities in Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Valsad. Konkan Railway has cancelled 10 trains on Sunday, including the Ratnagiri-Dadar daily passenger.

CR has cancelled nearly 120 long distance trains across its five divisions, with Mumbai accounting for 60 of them. WR has cancelled 373, including 111 mail/express trains and 262 passenger trains. These include 40 mail express and 26 passenger trains from Mumbai. WR has cancelled 477 suburban locals on Sunday.

The Mumbai Metro and Mumbai Monorail will remain suspended for the day, while BEST buses will run according to their holiday schedule. On account of Janata Curfew on Sunday, Uber has said they would offer services to meet essential requirements but have urged people to observe the curfew. “In line with the Government’s advisory, we urge riders to observe the Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22. However, we will offer services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of the communities we serve," the company spokesperson said.

MSRTC has also suspended its inter-State buses for a day.

Late on Saturday evening, the Divisional Commissioner of Konkan Region declared that the police and State government staff will be present at all stations to ensure that people do not travel unnecessarily and only those engaged in essential services will allowed on local trains.