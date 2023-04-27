Jammu-Srinagar NH closed after landslip, over 300 vehicles stranded

April 27, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - Banihal/Jammu

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Thursday after a landslip in Ramban district, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslip took place in the Shalgari area of the district, which is being battered by rains, they said. Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, the officials said.

They said work is on to reopen the highway for traffic but incessant rains in the Ramban-Banihal sector was proving to be an impediment.

"Continuous shooting stones, slides block traffic at Shalgadi, near Banihal. Arrangements made in shelter sheds for stranded passengers," according to the Twitter handle of the Ramban Deputy Commissioner.

People have been advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from the traffic control units, the officials said.

19-year-old killed after massive boulder rolls down hill, hits his house

In a separate incident, a teenager was killed after a massive boulder rolled down a hill during a rain-triggered landslip and hit his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Thursday, officials said.

Two people were trapped under the debris of the house. While 19-year-old Arshad was killed in the incident, Rashid (17) was rescued, they said.

The officials said the other occupants of the house are safe. The incident took place between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the district’s Thakuria area.

Loyedhar Sarpanch Mohd Rafi Shah said the village is located at the foot of the hill and there is always the threat of boulders rolling down during a landslip. There was a major incident some years ago and now again there has been one, he said and demanded that the government take some measures for the safety of people.