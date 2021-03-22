Jammu police to probe ‘attack’ on Gujjar family

The Jammu police on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged attack on a nomadic Gujjar family and “attempt to outrage the modesty” of a woman in Samba.

“The police have taken cognisance. The injured has been shifted to hospital. The Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters has reached the Government Medical College (Jammu) to record the statement of the injured,” Jammu Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

The police said an FIR under various sections of the IPC was filed in the Samba police station against the alleged attackers.

The police statement came after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted about the incident.

“The culprits tried to abduct their daughter, the family resisted and were beaten up. The father has been admitted to the GMC. The goons later set their sheds ablaze. I request IGP Singh to look into this immediately,” she tweeted.

However, Mr. Singh clarified that no sheds were burnt in the incident.