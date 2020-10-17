Jammu Muslim Front backs Gupkar declaration

Srinagar

The Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) on Saturday backed the decision of the Kashmir-based political parties to unitedly fight for the restoration of the region’s special status under Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

“The JMF stands for the reinstatement of the rights of all residents of J&K people irrespective of any discrimination. The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of J&K, including Ladakh, is a welcome step”, a JMF spokesman said.

The JMF appealed to the People’s Alliance for the Guplar Declaration, headed by Dr. Farqooq Abdullah, “to increase its ambit and take every section of society in confidence so that in real sense it should be a people’s movement”.

At least six political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in J&K have come together to fight for restoration of the pre-August 5 position.