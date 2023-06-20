Jammu & Kashmir watchdog conducts raids over alleged misuse of social media for promoting terror

June 20, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on June 20, carried out searches at six locations in four districts of the Valley in a case related to the misuse of social media for "unlawful and secessionist activities", it said.

The pre-dawn searches were aimed at uncovering individuals and groups allegedly involved in propagating secessionist and anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms, it added.

"The SIA-Kashmir successfully conducted searches at six locations across Kashmir in Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama and Srinagar districts. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in a case […] pertaining to the misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities," the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: SIA raids underway at multiple locations in Kashmir in bank guard killing case

The case was registered by the SIA Kashmir in pursuit of India-based social media entities allegedly collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promoting terror activities, it added.

"The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their heinous agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties," the investigation agency said.

The searches resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidence such as mobile phones and SIM cards, among others. The evidence will be analysed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organisations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.