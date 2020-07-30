Jammu & Kashmir to highlight achievements in 12 months

From August 5, Jammu and Kashmir will start a series of programmes on the first anniversary of removal of special status to highlight the achievements made by the Union Territory (UT) administration in the past 12 months.

The Chief Secretary has asked all administrative secretaries in Srinagar to be present from August 8 to 11. “An important event is likely to be organised in Srinagar on August 10. The event is being coordinated by the Principal Secretary, Information, and the Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj,” an official said.

The UT administration is planning a media blitzkrieg to highlight the achievements. Four IAS officers have been assigned to “facilitate and educate” reporters from outside the UT about the achievements made in the past 12 months.

An official said the spending under the ₹80,000-lakh Prime Minister Development Package, the market intervention scheme to buy apples directly from farmers, issuance of domicile certificates among different communities, election of chairpersons for the block development councils will top the highlights.

The new employment rules to bring in transparency, more focus on the written tests rather than interviews, and more powers to grassroot representatives and extending insurance schemes are likely to be highlighted during these functions.

The major achievements included application of all Central laws, a massive drive by the anti-corruption body, domicile certificate made basic eligibility condition for government recruitment and issuing these certificates to discriminated categories such as West Pakistan refugees, Gurkhas, Safai Karamcharis, women married outside etc.

The J&K administration also mentioned the drive to fill 10,000 posts and reservation to Paharis, International Border residents.

The abolition of the Lakhanpur as part of the one nation one tax, unbundling of power department and structural reforms carried out in Industries, Tourism, Finance and Police departments are other focus areas of the UT administration.

“J&K becomes 100% (ODF) Open defecation free,” it claimed.

The administration also highlighted as an achievement the unique public outreach, with 36 Union Ministers visiting J&K in one week.

Meets Lt. Governor

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General B.S. Raju, called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, days ahead of the anniversary.

An official said the Army officer briefed the Lt. Governor about the recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

The Lt. Governor advised heightened surveillance and stressed on keeping a close watch on all vital installations to ensure the safety and security of the people, the official said.