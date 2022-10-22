Jammu & Kashmir to be developed as world-class health, wellness tourist destination: Union Minister Munjapara Mahendrabhai

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH was talking to media at Patnitop, on the culmination of his two-day tour to Ramban district.

PTI Jammu
October 22, 2022 11:09 IST

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Munjapara Mahendrabhai. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister Munjapara Mahendrabhai said the Centre has launched various schemes to develop Jammu and Kashmir as a world-class health- and wellness tourist destination.

He said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced a public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir to reach out to people at the grassroots to listen to their problems, besides reviewing the development scenario.

"Jammu and Kashmir would be developed as a world-class health- and wellness tourist destination. The Central government has launched various social and health sector schemes in this regard," Mr. Mahendrabhai said.

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH was talking to media at Patnitop, on October 21, on the culmination of his two-day tour to Ramban district.

He said many Centrally-sponsored development and welfare schemes have a great potential in ameliorating the socio-economic conditions of the people.

The Prime Minister has assured for providing liberal funding and all necessary support to develop infrastructure and human resources under the social welfare sector for the uplift of women and children, destitute, weaker and marginalised sections of the society, besides developing infrastructure in AYUSH Department to provide quality health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Mahendrabhai said.

On the occasion, he launched a promotional film, ‘ Ayush Ke Badhte Kadam’ in Jammu and Kashmir’, highlighting the journey of the development of infrastructure in the AYUSH sector and promotion of treatment of diseases with Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy.

