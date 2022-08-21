Jammu & Kashmir sees 14.5% increase in school enrolment rate in last two years, says LG Manoj Sinha

"In the three years before 2019, there was a continuous decrease in enrolment in government schools. However, in the last two years, enrolment has increased by 14.5%," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said

PTI Srinagar
August 21, 2022 09:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Student enrolment in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir was steadily declining before 2019, but in the last two years it has increased by 14.5%, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in Srinagar.

Sustained efforts were being made for early childhood care and education as recommended by the national education policy, he said on Saturday.

"In the three years before 2019, there was a continuous decrease in enrolment in government schools. However, in the last two years, enrolment has increased by 14.5%," the L-G said, addressing the annual day function at the Devki Arya Putri Pathshala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said several interventions were made in the education sector of the Union territory in the last two years, and efforts were being made to provide quality education to children.

Under the 'Aao School Chalein Campaign', the UT administration has enrolled 1.65 lakh children in the last one year, and the 'Talaash' app is being used to identify those who had to drop out of schools due to some reasons in the past few years, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Till now, 86,000 such boys and girls have been identified, and they are being enrolled, the L-G added.

Despite constraints, 1.24 lakh children were enrolled for early child care education, and it has been decided that this year, 2,000 kindergartens will be established, he said.

"This year, we have decided that 14,000 girls will be provided NEET coaching, the expenditure of which will be borne by the administration," Mr. Sinha said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
education
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app