Jammu & Kashmir saw 14.64% economic growth; 1.88 crore tourist footfall in 2021-22: L-G Manoj Sinha

March 29, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 29 said the Union Territory (UT) witnessed economic growth of 14.64% and tax revenue was up by 31%, as 1.88 crore tourists visited the UT.

Speaking on the J&K Budget 2023-24, L-G Sinha said the year 2021-22 saw 14.64% economic growth and tax revenue shot up to 31%. “The law and order situation has improved appreciably in J&K, and this year the highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K,” he said.

He said that under the tourism mission, ₹447 crore are allocated for 75 new destinations, 75 sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural/heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed for economic gain of tourism industry.

He said the highest ever investment of ₹1,547.87 crore received during the last 10 months of this year. “Five hundred start-ups have come up during the last three years,” he added.

The L-G said J&K has been among top performers in the country for implementation of Central welfare schemes. “Under My Youth My Pride, Har Din Khel Har, Ek Kay Liye Khel” nearly 50 lakh youth have participated in different sports activities this year,” he added.

He said the unemployment rate is marginally reduced. “25,450 selections have been made, including 2,436 selections of J&K Bank Limited. Around 2,02,749 youth have been covered under various self-employment schemes and the target is to cover 2,37,000 by the end of current year. Next year, around three lakh will be covered under all the self-employment schemes,” he said.

The L-G said a holistic agriculture development plan is being rolled out, with 29 proposed projects at an outlay of ₹5,012 crore over a period of next five years. “It will create additional job opportunities to 2,87,910 people in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors; 18,861 new business enterprises will be created over the period of next five years,” he added.

He said ₹400 crore are being provided for the construction of transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees to be provided. “Further 1984 transit accommodations to be completed in 2023-24,” he added.

He said the remaining posts of 355 out of 6,000 posts under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants to be filled. “Cash assistance and food grains for Kashmiri/Jammu Migrants to continue (₹393 crore allocated),” he added.