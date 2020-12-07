Jammu & Kashmir records over 41% voter turnout till 1 p.m. in 4th phase of DDC polls

Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25.54, while Jammu division recorded 59.38 till 1 p.m.

Over 41% voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. in the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Kupwara recorded a voting percentage of 28.77, Bandipora 44.82, Baramulla 37.40, Ganderbal 43.45, Budgam 36.36, Pulwama 5.66, Shopian 1.76, Kulgam 6.59 and Anantnag 23.63 till 1 p.m.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded 59.29% polling till 1 p.m., Doda 67.86%, Udhampur 48.24%, Ramban 61.50%, Reasi 49.30%, Kathua 54.23%, Samba 59.64%, Jammu 62.71%, Rajouri 65.49% and Poonch 59.15%.

Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25.54, while Jammu division recorded 59.38 till 1 p.m. The voter turnout in the Union Territory was recorded at 41.94% till 1 p.m., the officials said.

The polling for 34 DDC seats – 17 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division – began at 7 a.m. but the turnout was less at polling stations in the Valley due to biting cold, they said. There are 138 candidates, including 48 women, in the fray in the Kashmir division, while in the Jammu division, 111 candidates, including 34 women, are contesting in the fourth of the eight-phase DDC polls, which began on November 28.

Byelections to vacant panch and sarpanch seats in the Union Territory are also being held along with the DDC polls. There were 123 sarpanch vacancies notified in the fourth phase and out of these, 45 got filled unopposed.

Polling is being conducted in 50 constituencies and 137 candidates, including 47 women, are in the fray, the officials said. Out of the total 1,207 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 got filled unopposed. Voting is taking place in 216 constituencies and there are 478 candidates, including 129 women, in the fray, the officials said.

In the fourth phase, 7,17,322 people are eligible to vote. Of the total, 3,50,149 electors are from the Jammu division and 3,67,173 are from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

There are 1,910 polling stations set up across the Union Territory for this phase, out of which 781 are in the Jammu division and 1,129 are in the Kashmir division. Out of the total polling stations, 212 have been allotted for byelections to vacant sarpanch seats and 219 for panch seats. The officials said 1,152 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive and 349 as sensitive.