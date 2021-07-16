Jammu & Kashmir officials seek ban on illegal killing of cows, camels on Bakrid next week

Srinagar:

16 July 2021 18:04 IST

An official said a large numbers of sacrificial animals are likely to be slaughtered in the UT during Bakrid festival.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have sought a ban on illegal killing of cows and camels on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in the Union Territory scheduled next week.

In a communication addressed to the divisional commissioners and IGPs of Jammu as well as Kashmir, the Jammu & Kashmir Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department has called for banning slaughter of cows, calves, and camels on the occasion of the Muslim festival during which sacrificing sheep, cows, calves and camels is an important ritual.

Director Planning, Jammu & Kashmir Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, while citing an official letter dated June 25 from the Animal Welfare Board of India, Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, said a large numbers of sacrificial animals are likely to be slaughtered in the UT during Bakrid festival scheduled from July 21-23.

“The Animal Welfare Board of India, in view of animal welfare has requested for implementation of all precautionary measures to strictly implement the Animal Welfare Laws viz. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; Transport of Animal Welfare Rules, 1978; Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001; Slaughter House Rules, 2001; Municipal Laws & Food Safety & Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals (under which camels cannot be slaughtered) during the festival,” the communication reads.

The Director said he has been given directions “to request you to take all preventive measures as per the provisions of acts & rules referred above for implementation of the animal welfare laws, to stop illegal killing of animals & to take stringent action against the offenders violating animal welfare laws”.

The copies of the letter have also been sent to the chairman of Animal Welfare Board of India for information and all District Magistrates; Commissioners, SMC/JMC; Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu/Kashmir; Director Sheep Husbandry Department, Jammu/Kashmir; Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/Kashmir, and all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).