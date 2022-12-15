  1. EPaper
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor calls for timely completion of work in transit accommodation for migrant Pandits

December 15, 2022 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday toured multiple transit accommodation sites being established for migrant Pandits as the administration prepared to procure more land for the community. 

Mr. Sinha, who inspected transit accommodation for migrants returning under the Prime Minister’s Development Package in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bandipora, stressed on the timely completion of all works. He was briefed on the progress of works pertaining to different departments, including power, water supply and other additional works.

In Srinagar, the administration is constructing 936 flats comprising 39 Blocks at an estimated cost of ₹124 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday pressed for an additional 20 kanals of land adjacent to 93 kanals of land already allotted for migrant transit accommodation at Zewan. He asked officials to explore the feasibility of another patch of land at Gasoo in the north of the city.

