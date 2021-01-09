Jammu & Kashmir LG asks youth to positively transform energies in right direction

Manoj Sinha flagged off a batch of girls’ contingent for a 15-day ski course and training to be conducted at the famous Gulmarg hill resort in north Kashmir.

Asking the youth to positively transform their energies in the right direction, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration is dedicated towards identifying and promoting the young talent in the Union Territory.

A total of 600 budding skiers, both boys and girls, would be trained under Olympian Gul Mustafa and other experienced coaches and trainers in a two-and-a-half-month-long programme. Interacting with the trainee skiers, the Lt. Governor asked the youth to grab opportunities provided by the administration and positively transform their energies in the right direction.

“The UT government is dedicated towards identifying and promoting the young talent of Jammu & Kashmir by providing sustained handholding with necessary equipment, infrastructure and facilities to nurture the skills,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said his administration is creating an appropriate platform for productive engagement of youth and to give necessary exposure to the budding sportspersons, besides providing access to the best of the coaches to hone the skillsets of the youth.

The Lt. Governor directed the Department of Youth Services and Sports for ensuring best arrangements and facilities for the trainee skiers and keeping staff available at all difficult locations for their assistance.

The trainees who have already completed their ski course also shared their experiences and thanked the administration for providing them with the opportunity to be trained by best coaches and trainers, an official spokesperson said.

He said food, lodging, equipment, transportation, training, coaching, lift charges, heating arrangements and other facilities are being provided free of charge to the trainees.

The current batch consisted of girls from various government-run schools from Poonch, Kathua, Jammu, Ramban, Kishtwar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara, the spokesperson said.