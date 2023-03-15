Jammu & Kashmir job aspirants, parties hail L-G administration’s move to defer job selection process

March 15, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration on March 15 deferred all the Computer Based Examinations for various posts from March 16 to April 05, 2023 following the several weeks of protests by the job aspirants against engaging Aptech Limited, a Mumbai-based company blacklisted in the past, to conduct the selection process. Jammu & Kashmir parties have hailed the move.

“The Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled w.e.f. 16.03.2023 to 05.04.2023 are deferred till further intimation,” an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) reads.

Speaking in Jammu, L-G Manoj Sinha said the exams have been deferred by JKSSB for the time being. “Exams will be held soon when the agency is fully confident. Transparency is the top priority of the government. Recruitment will be on the basis of merit,” L-G Sinha said.

A single Bench of Jammu & Kashmir High Court (HC) is also hearing the petition, challenging the engagement of Aptech Limited, on April 5. Earlier in December last year, a single Bench of the HC had ordered a probe into the hiring of the company by the JKSSB, while describing it as a blacklisted company. However, a double Bench stayed the order the same month. In its latest order in March, a double-Bench has sent the case back to the single Bench for a final decision.

Hundreds of job aspirants took to the social media platforms on March 15 to welcome the L-G administration’s decision to defer the selection process of junior engineers and sub-inspectors.

Top J&K leaders, including Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, had joined the protesters in Jammu recently. Meanwhile, J&Ks political parties have hailed the L-G administration’s move.

“Congratulations to all the JKSSB aspirants. My doors are always open for the youth. I will continue to fight for your better and secure future. Thankful to the administration also for realising the gravity of the issue and subsequently addressing it,” Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said. His party leaders also camped with the protesters in Jammu.

National Conference (NC) spokesman Tanvir Sadiq also congratulated the job aspirants. “They (aspirants) came together and made their voices heard. Your unity and determination have shown that coming together makes us stronger. Keep fighting for what you believe in,” Mr. Sadiq said.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said, “Giving in to the tireless struggle of job aspirants, JKSSB finally put off the exams. Mere deferment is not a solution. Qualified youth have limited job options & hiring shady firms mar their careers. The recruitment agency must ensure transparency & infuse confidence among them.”