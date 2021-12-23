Jammu & Kashmir IED seizure case | NIA files charge sheet against three who were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers

The case pertains to the recovery of IED by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nadeem Ul Haq in June near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi, the NIA official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three persons before a special court in Jammu, in connection with a case relating to the recovery of an IED from Bhatindi in June, an official said on December 23.

Nadeem Ul Haq, Talib Ur Rehman of Ramban and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian have been named in the charge sheet filed under Sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to the recovery of IED by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nadeem Ul Haq in June near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi, the NIA official said.

The case, initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police, was taken up for investigation by the NIA in July.

The three accused were receiving instructions from Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) handlers via WhatsApp, the NIA official said.

Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalised youth in entire Valley to target security personnel and public places to wage a war against the government of India, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.