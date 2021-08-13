Jammu & Kashmir government prepares to scale up I-Day celebrations

It is expected to lift restriction on assembly of more than 25 for I-Day functions in schools, colleges.

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration has made elaborate preparations to scale up the celebrations on the 75th Independence Day this year, and directed schools, courts, hospitals, government offices and Panchayat Ghars to unfurl flags and sing the national anthem on the occasion.

In Srinagar's old city, the staff in several government high and higher secondary schools is busy recording rehearsals of the national anthem. “It has been directed that the recordings should be produced before the higher-ups, especially to the office of Director, Education, and the Commissioner Secretary,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

Though educational institutions remain closed in the Union Territory (UT) due to the ongoing pandemic, the administration has decided to lift the restriction on assembly of more than 25 people for staff members and students to organise I-Day functions in schools and colleges on August 15.

In an order, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has also directed the Chief Educational Officer to “get the national flag hoisted on all government buildings”. Seventy-five roads and schools will be renamed after those who have made “exemplary contribution towards nation building”, especially fallen soldiers and policemen.

The District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons have been directed to attend the I-Day functions and take the salute at their respective district headquarters. All sub-district magistrate’s court and tehsil headquarters will also unfurl the tricolour and take salute.

Sinha’s call

The main I-Day function to be held in Srinagar will be presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Speaking at a function in Kupwara on Wednesday, the L-G asked teachers of seasonal schools who teach nomadic students of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities “to celebrate Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm involving the children”.

“Children should be made aware of the immense contributions of our freedom fighters and a special national anthem and painting competition should be organised on 15th August,” the L-G said on Wednesday.

In a first, a tricolour will be unfurled at a height of 100-feet on Srinagar's Hari Parbhat hill, located at the centre of the city overseeing the old city area. The size of the flag will be 24 feet by 36 feet. Besides, flags will be erected across the city, especially the boulevard around the Dal Lake.

Security strengthened

Meanwhile, in the wake of growing attacks by militants in the past one week, security has been beefed up across the Valley.

Commuters and drivers heading towards Srinagar were subjected to checking and frisking on all main routes on Wednesday. Police also flew ten latest model drones over the capital's commercial hub Lal Chowk for “aerial surveillance” in the city.