Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party to pursue cases of detained stone-throwers, political prisoners  

November 16, 2022 03:01 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), headed by Altaf Bukhari, on November 15 constituted two committees to pursue the cases of the detained J&K prisoners, including stone-throwers and political leaders.

“We will look into the cases of each and every jailed individual. Some of them are arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA) and many of them might have completed their supposed jail term, and now they deserve to be released. We will approach the government review committee with these cases and pursue their release,” JKAP general secretary Rafi Mir said, in response to a question on the release of stone-throwers and political prisoners in Srinagar.

He said the JKAP will try to convince the government that the boys who have been arrested for stone-throwing should be released and given a chance to restart a normal life with their families. “We will pursue the cases of all political prisoners irrespective of their political ideologies.”

“If needed in some cases, the party will bear the financial expenses for the legal proceedings,” he added.

The JKAP has constituted two committees to study the cases of prisoners in the Jammu and Kashmir regions. It has decided to form legal teams to assist these committees.

“These committees will meet the prisoners’ families so that the cases for their release are pursued vigorously,” Mr. Mir said.

Scores of youth, activists, religious and political leaders remain behind the bars in J&K. A majority of these persons were either arrested in the run up to the Centre’s move to abrogate special provisions of Article 370 in 2019 or after J&K was reduced to a Union Territory (UT).