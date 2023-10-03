HamberMenu
Jammu encounter: Army launches major anti-militancy operation in Rajouri

Rajouri in the Pir Panjal valley has witnessed heightened militant activity this year. Two major attacks left 10 security personnel dead in the region in April and May this year.

October 03, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Jammu

The Hindu Bureau
An exchange of fire began in Rajouri's Kalakote between hiding militants and security forces. File representative image

An exchange of fire began in Rajouri’s Kalakote between hiding militants and security forces. File representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

An exchange of fire started on Monday night in Rajouri’s Kalakote between hiding militants and security forces, led by the Army who launched a major anti-militancy operation in the area during the day.

Officials said the encounter was reported in Tatapani area of Kalakote. “An operation that started during the day continues in the area,” an official said.

The number of militants hiding in the area could not be ascertained immediately. Official sources said the militants were hiding in a forest area.

Meanwhile, additional security personnel were dispatched to the area and further seal off the encounter to ensure that the militants do not escape.

Rajouri in the Pir Panjal valley has witnessed heightened militant activity this year. Two major attacks left 10 security personnel dead in the region in April and May this year.

