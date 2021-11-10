Jammu Development Authority issues house demolition notice to ex-Deputy CM

Construction was done ‘without permission’ at Ban village in Nagrota

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has served a notice on former Deputy Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State Nirmal Singh to demolish a house constructed “without permission” at Ban village in Nagrota.

According to the JDA order, Mr. Singh, a senior BJP leader, and his wife, Mamta Singh, have submitted no replies to the show-cause notices served under section 7(1) of the J&K Control of Building Operation Act, 1988, earlier.

“You have not attained the valid permission from the competent authority as prescribed under law (for the house). In exercise of power conferred under Section 7(3) of the Control of Building Operation Act 1988, you are hereby directed to remove the illegal construction on your own level within five days," the order, issued on November 8, 2021 reads.

“If you fail to remove the illegal construction the same shall be demolished by enforcement wing of the JDA and the cost of removal shall be recovered from you as arrears of land revenue," it states.

Mr. Singh is accused of illegal construction between January 2016 and December 2020 near the Army’s ammunition sub-depot “in violation of the norms”.

There were allegations against him that he violated the laid down rules that no construction should be allowed within 1,000 yards of defence works. The issue was then flagged by top officials of the 16 Corps.

A local court had issued a notice to the Jammu Divisional Commissioner and other senior officials to file a compliance report in the case.