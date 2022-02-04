Jammu-based Panthers’ Party to move SC on early Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls

The J&K Assembly was dissolved on November 21, 2018

The J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Thursday said the party has decided to move the Supreme Court “for early restoration of democratically elected government in J&K”.

“Inordinate delay in restoration of democratic government in J&K was not only unconstitutional but also amounted to contempt of the highest Court of the county. The SC, in its 2018 judgment, had ruled that the process of conducting Assembly elections in States, where premature dissolution of lower House took place, needed to be completed within a period of six months,” J&K NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.

The J&K Assembly was dissolved on November 21, 2018. “The delay amounted to violation of the orders of the SC. A contempt petition shall also be filed for unreasonably and unjustifiably failing to hold elections in the State in conformity with the rulings of the SC,” Mr. Singh said.

He said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was uninterested to complete the delimitation exercise fast in J&K. “It is the people who eventually suffer in the absence of an elected representative, who espouse their cause. It is, therefore, a punishment to the people,” Mr. Singh said, while quoting a judgment of SC.