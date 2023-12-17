Jammu: Arms, ammunition recovered during road excavation in Akhnoor

December 17, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Akhnoor

A large number of rusted arms and ammunition were found during the excavation work for road construction in the Kacharaila area of Akhnoor district, a senior official said.

Police rushed to the spot on Saturday and later, Army personnel called in, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Akhnoor Mohan Sharma said. In visuals, Army personnel’s can be seen disposing of the ammunition, which includes several mortar shells and LMG and SLR rounds.

Apart from that, a substantial cache of warlike stores was discovered on December 15 and 16 in the Thanamadi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

This was the result of a sustained operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Dadruni area near Darhal amidst challenging weather conditions and heavy snow.

The recovery, a result of continued efforts following the intense heat on terrorists, includes pistols, magazines loaded with ammunition, hand grenades, and various administrative materials. This successful operation amidst adverse weather conditions marks a pivotal moment in averting the potential threats posed by anti-national elements.

