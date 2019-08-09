Jammu and Kashmir shifts 20 more ‘potential troublemakers’ from Kashmir to Agra

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities airlifted a fresh batch of 20 “potential troublemakers” from Srinagar to Agra, officials said here on Friday.

The people, who have a history of being involved in separatist activities, were taken out of the Kashmir Valley in a special Indian Air Force plane, they said.

They are alleged to be active members of separatist groups in Kashmir Valley.

They were taken in a special IAF plane to Uttar Pradesh and lodged in Agra Central Jail.

The authorities had airlifted 25 people, including president of Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mian Qayoom, on Thursday, as a precautionary measure in the wake of constitutional changes made by the government.

Besides Mr. Qayoom, Mubin Shah, an office-bearer of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, was also part of the group.

Mr. Qayoom is a noted lawyer and has been representing many cases in which separatist leaders have been booked by the police.

The government has imposed strict restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after the constitutional provisions that accorded the State special status were abrogated and it was divided into two Union Territories.