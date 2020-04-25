Jammu and Kashmir sees highest one-day spike of 42 coronavirus cases, one death

Jammu & Kashmir witnessed the highest single-day rise of 42 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday and recorded the sixth death since the outbreak.

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal attributed the sudden spike in cases to increased testing. “J&K breaks the 1,000 test barrier as 1,071 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. But that also means more positives. One death was also reported,” Mr. Kansal said.

All positive cases were reported from the Kashmir Valley, with Anantnag accounting for the highest number of 23 cases and the hotspot Bandipora district recording seven cases, taking the total there to 116 cases. The total number of cases in the State had reached 496, an official said.

Alarm bells

South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which reported only a few cases of coronavirus, now has 37 positive cases, triggering alarm bells.

A 72-year-old patient from north Kashmir’s Tangmarg area in Baramulla district died of COVID-19 at the SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina, Srinagar. “The patient was suffering from hypertension and other illnesses,” its medical superintendent said.

The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday appealed to recovered patients to donate plasma for treating serious cases. “They can save lives by donating plasma,” DAK president Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan said.

Meanwhile, the J&K police pressed into service around 25 drones to keep vigil of red zones in Srinagar, which has 83 positive cases. “Drones are helping us to keep a close watch on any violation of lockdown in the district,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, said.