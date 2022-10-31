Jammu and Kashmir police uncovers international terror module; two arrested

“Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were seized from them,” officials said.

PTI Jammu
October 31, 2022 11:01 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

The Jammu police claimed to have busted a terror module being coordinated from Europe with the arrest of two of its members involved in ferrying weapons and explosives dropped by drones coming from Pakistan.

An investigation into air-dropping of weapons by drones in the Baspur Bangla area along the International Border in R. S. Pura led to Chander Bose of Doda and Shamsher Singh of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were seized from them, officials said on October 30.

“During interrogation, Bose revealed that he was working at the behest of Shamsher Singh,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

“During the questioning of the two, it was learnt that the coordinator of the terror module is based in Europe,” the officials said.

“Both (Bose and Shamsher Singh) were in touch with an overground worker (OGW), namely Balvinder of Jammu, who is now settled in Europe,” the ADGP said. “The accused and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation,” he said.

"Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of consignments in Pakistan," he added.

