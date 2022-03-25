Jammu and Kashmir police to attach properties in militancy related cases

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh, who chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, called for “effective counter measures regarding terror crimes and directed further strengthening of the security grids”. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

March 25, 2022 04:38 IST

Officials have identified a dozen houses where ultras took shelter, planned attacks in Srinagar in past two years

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday decided to attach immovable properties of civilians used for militancy in Kashmir, as top officials called for tougher action against militants whose numbers are showing no let-up in the Union Territory.

“The process has started for the attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for militancy as per Section 2(g) & 25 of the ULP Act. Don’t give shelter or harbour militants and associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Officials said they had identified around a dozen houses where militants took shelter, planned attacks or where encounters broke out in Srinagar in the past two years.

DGP reviews security

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh, who chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, called for “effective counter measures regarding terror crimes and directed further strengthening of the security grids”.

The police are facing rise in targeted killings and grenade attacks in the Valley this year. At least two off-duty security personnel were killed in their villages. Two non-local labourers were attacked by gunmen, in which one lost his life.

Mr. Singh called upon the officers “to ensure best possible security measures and drills to prevent the terror incidents directed against innocent people”. He said strict action be taken against the over ground workers and elements involved in anti-peace activities and stressed on “target-oriented approach”.

“No space should be given to any subversive and pro-terror elements. There is a need to revisit the listed areas and improve the area domination,” the DGP said.

Referring to the recent killings of civilians, Mr. Singh directed that “operations be stepped up to check the movement of criminals and terrorists and other suspicious elements”.