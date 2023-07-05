Jammu and Kashmir police tasked ‘to launch precise ops to mop up militant hold-outs’

July 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on July 5 was tasked to launch major anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir, which continues to see locals being recruited into the militant ranks.

Neutralise militants

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, who toured Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, directed the security agencies to “synergise their efforts to ensure neutralisation of militants”.

“The ADGP directed the concerned (security agencies) to conduct precision operations with special teams and introduce innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralisation of militants,” a police spokesman said.

The latest direction from the ADGP came after his meeting with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, commanding officers of the CRPF and other officers. “The ADGP extolled them to eradicate the remaining militants,” the police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said guidelines were issued to specific officers for “target-oriented outcomes”.

Suspect arrested

Meanwhile, the J&K police claimed to have arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in north Kashmir.

“On specific information regarding movement of terrorists in village Nowpora Jageer Kreeri, the police, along with the Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles and 2nd Battalion SSB, launched a cordon and search operation. One suspect, who tried to flee, was apprehended tactfully,” the police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one pistol magazine and three pistol rounds, were recovered from his possession, the police said.

The police identified the arrested person as Mohammad Seediq, a resident of Nowpora Jageer, Kreeri.

“He revealed that he was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT and was in touch with active terrorists, Adil Dantoo, of Sopore and foreign terrorist, Usman Bhai, of Pakistan. He acquired arms and ammunition from these terrorists to carry out targeted killings to terrorize the public in Baramulla district,” the police said.

Area domination

The police also chalked out “a modified joint area domination and zero terror plan”. The police officers were asked “to focus on gathering human intelligence and launch anti-terrorist operations in collaboration with the security forces”.

Legal measures to prevent recruitment into terrorist ranks were also discussed and each police officer in the district was assigned to work on different terror modules, the police spokesman said.

For Pulwama district, specific instructions were passed “to identify and take strict action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in the recent recruitment of two new individuals into terror ranks in the district”.