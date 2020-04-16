Jammu and Kashmir places ‘Red Zones’ under round-the-clock surveillance

The Jammu & Kashmir government has set up stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) for designated “Red Zones” significantly hit by the coronavirus, with residents there placed under round-the-clock surveillance.

According to the guidelines issued by the J&K government, the Red Zones will see a “100% lockdown” and will be completely sealed, disallowing any movement across their boundaries. “No outward or inward movement would be allowed. There shall be only one opening to the Red Zone to be manned by naka party and magistrate. Stickers indicating Red Zone would be present at the point of entry and exit,” said the government order.

The entire Red Zone will be under surveillance and people will be contacted periodically for re-checking of symptoms. “There would be a 100% survey and screening of all persons in the Red Zone. The surveillance procedure has already been issued and will be reissued with improvements. The results of survey shall be integrated with ‘Aarogya Setu’ as much as possible,” the order said.

Survey, geo-mapping

A detailed health screening of contacts and all souls within 300 metres will be carried out, with the survey results geo-mapped.

The government has designated Tehsildars as the overall administrators for Red Zones. “A Tehsildar will be assisted by Tehsil Supply Officer, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer, Engineers, Pharmacists to provide essential services, food, medicines etc. System of passes for essential services or emergency will be set up and all necessary precautions before entering and leaving Red Zones shall be followed,” the order said.

The government plans to integrate a helpline and call centre for the Red Zones.

The SOPs, issued by Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, state that a Red Zone will be declared in case of a significant number of coronavirus cases and cluster transmission, and will be based on an assessment by a Deputy Commissioner, Chief Medical Officer and Superintendent of Police.

Of 77 Red Zones in Kashmir, 15 are located in capital Srinagar. “All entry-exit points of all areas declared as containment zones have been sealed with removable barriers. A total of 45 points enabling access into and out of them will be provided as and when required,” said an official.