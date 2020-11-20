Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor takes note of poll campaign issue

Srinagar

20 November 2020 19:53 IST

CPI(M) leader Tarigami, in a letter to LG, says many candidates are being kept away from their constituencies and bundled into cluster accommodations

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday passed “necessary instructions” in view of the concern raised over the campaigning by local parties for the upcoming maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory (UT).

“The issue is already in my notice and necessary instructions stand conveyed to the concerned. I am sure the coming elections will go a long way in strengthening the Panchayati Raj institutions”, he said in response to a complaint raised by CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami.

Advertising

Advertising

In his letter to the LG, Mr. Tarigami, also general secretary of the mainstream parties’ amalgam Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration, claimed that a good number of candidates were being kept away from their constituencies and bundled into cluster accommodations.

“The first-ever DDC elections are commencing in the next few days and to make the process credible, the participation of voters is imperative. However, after filing nomination papers, the candidates are not allowed to hold campaigning in their respective segments due to a perceived threat to their lives”, Mr. Tarigami’s letter reads.

‘Asked to campaign together’

He said confining candidates against their wishes had severely restricted their movement and ability to campaign. “Even in some cases, they are not allowed to attend party meetings. Opposite candidates are sent in same vehicle to a village for campaigning and are asked to campaign together”.

Mr. Tarigami said it was urged not to put avoidable restrictions on the contesting candidates and the legitimate movement for the campaigning must be effectively facilitated.

Scores of candidates contesting the DDC polls have alleged that they were being shifted to security enclosures and not allowed free movement in south, central and north Kashmir.

The DDC polls start on November 28.