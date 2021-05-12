Jammu and Kashmir govt. to look into video of officer thrashing people in Baramulla

Srinagar

12 May 2021 21:54 IST

Netizens and political parties demand action as ‘not even women were spared’

The J&K administration will look into a viral video where an Additional Deputy Commissioner-level officer is seen beating people, including women, to implement the lockdown in Baramulla, an official said on Wednesday.

“We will look into it. We will see in which context the officer has done it,” said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K. Pole.

The video apparently shot on Tuesday shows the officer holding a stick and beating shoppers, pedestrians and office-goers, including women.

Advertising

Advertising

The viral video came under criticism from netizens and political parties.

“When a district-level civil servant beats civilians with a stick, it rekindles the memories of the ‘Begaar’ [forced labour] era. It also demonstrates how inefficient and ill-trained an administrator could be. Though J&K has no dearth of sensitive, efficient and humane administrators, such behaviour also highlights how even to this day some strands persist with the medieval and dehumanising ways of public administration,” Arjimand Hussain, a columnist and author, wrote on the social media.

A spokesman of the J&K Apni Party said it has taken a strong exception to the incident.

“We demand strong action against the erring officer. The ADC Baramulla has outraged the modesty of women folk as he doesn’t even spare the females from his wrath. The officer needs to be brought to book and even an FIR needs to be registered against him for insulting, thrashing and manhandling the women.”

Dilbag Singh, DGP, on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements for Id.

“Lockdown is being enforced to safeguard the lives of the people,” the DGP said.

He directed the security forces to ensure a people-friendly atmosphere, with the festival round the corner, while maintaining peace and order.