J&K Governor regrets remark asking gunmen to target corrupt politicians

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on July 22 regretted his remark on July 21 where he asked gunmen to go after corrupt politicians and bureaucrats.

“As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said. Many political leaders and big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here,” Mr. Malik was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said the statement was made “in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He had said: “These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people; they are killing PSOs [Personal Security Officers] and SPOs [Special Police Officers]. Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?”

Blame Governor for any killing: Omar

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on July 22 said “if any mainstream politician or bureaucrat is killed that would be on the express orders of the Governor.”

“Save this tweet – after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik. (sic),” tweeted Mr. Abdullah.

“This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts (sic),” Mr. Abdullah added.

Reacting to the NC leader’s tweet, Mr. Malik said: “He [Mr. Abdullah] is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.”

He said he had risen from one-and-a-half rooms. “I belong to no dynasty. I don’t cash in on my father or grandfather’s name. I will expose all corrupt in J&K and then leave,” Mr. Malik told ANI..