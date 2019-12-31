Decrease in number of local youths joining militancy in 2019: DGP

As many as 160 terrorists were killed and 102 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while 250 ultras were still active, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday, while noting that the number of local youths joining militancy has decreased.

“218 such (local) youth joined militant outfits in 2018 but only 139 joined in 2019,” Mr. Singh told reporters, adding out of these new recruits only 89 have survived.

“The rest have been eliminated as their shelf life is between 24 hours to 2-3 months after joining militancy. There are hardly few old terrorists surviving, which include Jehangir Saroori and Riyaz Nayikoo”, he said.

The DGP said that there is 30 per cent decrease in terrorist incidents and 36 per cent fall in law and order incidents as compared to last year.

“There have been only 481 such (law and order) incidents this year as compared to 625 last year,” he said.