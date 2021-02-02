Jammu and Kashmir court quashes detention of Jamaat-e-Islami chief

The J&K High Court on Monday quashed the detention of Dr. Abdul Hameed Fayaz, chief of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), saying, “the detaining authority had failed to apply its mind while passing the detention order”.
“The order of detention is clearly vitiated by total non-application of mind by the detaining authority. It should have been held so by the writ court. The judgement and the order of the writ court is set aside and the detention of the detenue is quashed,” a division bench, comprising Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Dhar, held.
Immediately after the JeI was banned by the Centre in February 2019, Mr. Fayaz was arrested in a crackdown on the organisations and its cadre. Two FIRs were later filed against him, one charging him under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
“Interestingly, neither in the dossier supplied by the Senior Superintendent of Police nor in the grounds of detention there is any whisper as to whether the appellant (Mr. Fayaz) was ever arrested in the FIR/FIRs. There is no awareness shown by the detaining authority with regard to the status of such FIRs,” the bench observed.
It underlined that the detaining authority had not indicated any reason “as to why the substantive laws of the State were not sufficient to deter Mr. Fayaz from pursuing his activities aimed at destabilising the State and thereby threatening its security.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath