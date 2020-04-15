Jammu and Kashmir comedian, singers join hands to spread COVID-19 awareness

A comedian and some singers and skit players have joined hands to raise awareness among Kashmir’s rural population about the COVID-19 outbreak and the precautions required as eight more positive cases were reported on Tuesday.

Kashmir’s own Johnny Lever-like comedian, Nazir Josh, widely known for his famous character Ahad Raaze, has come with a solo performance in his unique style.

“Comedy is also an important medium to reach the masses. In fact, art can play a vital role in making people understand the concepts about this deadly virus. Mr. Josh worked on a COVID-19 message to send out the message to a larger audience,” secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Muneer-Ul-Islam said.

Mr. Islam said the cultural academy is coming up with infotainment programmes for local audience under the title “Together We shall Overcome”. “Several artists have been roped in who contribute their art pieces from their homes. We have launched a few songs on COVID-19 outbreak and received a huge response,” Mr. Islam said.

The songs were sung by prominent singers of Jammu and Kashmir in several languages including Urdu, Kashmir, Dogri, Punjabi etc.

“Besides these action video songs, skits, (Laddi Shah), the medium of video-magic fun has been launched. As the disease continues to evolve, there is need for a proactive approach to help ensure the safety of the people. There is a greater need to generate awareness locally in their own language and melody,” he added.

The UT witnessed the lowest number of positive patients on Tuesday.

“Only eight positive cases had been recorded on Tuesday and 14 recoveries. Six fresh cases are from Kashmir and two from the Jammu division. The total is 278,” J&K spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.