Jammu airport officials want repair works to be finished soon

Jammu airport officials are “hopeful” of a solution after their meeting with the Ministry of Defence on Thursday over IAF’s proposal to shut down the airport for 15 days for repairs.

“We are hopeful that the repair works will be expedited so that the airport closure is limited to only a couple of days. We are awaiting the minutes of the meeting,” an official who was part of the meeting said on the condition of anonymity.

A meeting was held with Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ajay Kumar, senior IAF and AAI officials after the IAF’s proposal for repairworks threatened to disrupt air traffic to the Union Territory.

