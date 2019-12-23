Other States

Jamaat member from J&K dies in jail

more-in

An official said Bhat was arrested prior to the August 5 move to revoke J&K’s autonomy

A Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) activist from Kashmir’s Handwara district died in a jail in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

A police official said the family of Bhat, a resident of Handwara’s Kulangam village, was informed about his death in a jail located in Allahabad.

An official said Bhat was arrested prior to the August 5 move to revoke J&K’s autonomy. He was a basic member of the socio-religious organisation, which was banned by the Centre on March 1 this year. It was followed by rounding up of its leaders and members.

The police said it was in touch with the UP police to initiate “the process of handing over the body of Bhat to the relatives.”

There was no official word on the cause of Bhat’s death.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 3:57:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jamaat-member-from-jk-dies-in-jail/article30374256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY