Jamaat member from J&K dies in jail

A Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) activist from Kashmir’s Handwara district died in a jail in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

A police official said the family of Bhat, a resident of Handwara’s Kulangam village, was informed about his death in a jail located in Allahabad.

An official said Bhat was arrested prior to the August 5 move to revoke J&K’s autonomy. He was a basic member of the socio-religious organisation, which was banned by the Centre on March 1 this year. It was followed by rounding up of its leaders and members.

The police said it was in touch with the UP police to initiate “the process of handing over the body of Bhat to the relatives.”

There was no official word on the cause of Bhat’s death.