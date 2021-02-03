Jamaat chief, whose detention was quashed, remains in jail

Srinagar

03 February 2021 17:08 IST

He was re-arrested in a case pending before a TADA court in Budgam

Banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz, whose detention was quashed under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Tuesday, remains in jail in a separate case, according to the organisation.

“Fayaz was re-arrested in a case pending before a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Budgam. The lawyers are pleading for a bail in the court,” an associate of Dr. Fayaz said, on condition of anonymity.

The J&K High Court on Monday quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). It said the order of detention was clearly vitiated by “total non-application of mind” by the detaining authority.

Advertising

Advertising

He was arrested after the JeI was banned by the Centre in February 2019.

The court, however, said neither in the dossier supplied by the Senior SP nor in the grounds of detention there is any whisper whether the appellant was ever arrested in the FIR/FIRs. “There is no awareness shown by the detaining authority with regard to the status of such FIRs,” it observed on Tuesday.