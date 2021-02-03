Jamaat chief, whose detention was quashed, remains in jail

Banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz, whose detention was quashed under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Tuesday, remains in jail in a separate case, according to the organisation.
“Fayaz was re-arrested in a case pending before a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Budgam. The lawyers are pleading for a bail in the court,” an associate of Dr. Fayaz said, on condition of anonymity.
The J&K High Court on Monday quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). It said the order of detention was clearly vitiated by “total non-application of mind” by the detaining authority.
He was arrested after the JeI was banned by the Centre in February 2019.
The court, however, said neither in the dossier supplied by the Senior SP nor in the grounds of detention there is any whisper whether the appellant was ever arrested in the FIR/FIRs. “There is no awareness shown by the detaining authority with regard to the status of such FIRs,” it observed on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath