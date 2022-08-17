Jalore Dalit boy’s death: Rajasthan govt officials appear before NCSC in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Rajasthan government on Wednesday appeared before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi to explain the action taken so far in the Jalore case where a Dalit boy died after allegedly being beaten by his school teacher. The officials also submitted a two-page action-taken report on the incident, NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla said.

Officials said that the Rajasthan government’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi appeared before the NCSC along with representatives of the Rajasthan police.

In their reply to the commission’s notice, the authorities in Rajasthan said they had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested the accused teacher Chhail Singh on August 14. They added that an application for compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family under the Chief Minister’s fund had been approved and that a compensation of ₹4.12 lakh under the SC/ST Act had been disbursed to the family. The State government also said they are making provisions to provide for the education of the victim’s two minor siblings aged 13 and 15 years.

The NCSC Chairman added that officials from Rajasthan were questioned about several aspects of the investigation.

Mr. Sampla also announced on Wednesday that the commission was now preparing to undertake a review of atrocities and crimes against Dalits in Rajasthan based on “regular complaints of such instances in the State“. “As per schedule, we will begin our State review of Rajasthan on August 24-25 and this review will be conducted district-wise,” he said.

He added that several complaints have been received about caste discrimination in government schools, especially while serving mid-day meals. “Complaints have come from districts like Barmer and Pali and all of this will be looked into during the review.”

The commission had last month conducted a review of atrocities against Dalits in four select districts in Rajasthan - Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Udaipur - which led to the commission scheduling its State-wide review for August.

Alwar mob-lynching

And with the State review coming up, the NCSC on Wednesday served another notice to the Rajasthan government, seeking an action-taken report within seven days on the mob lynching of a labourer/vegetable seller Chiranji Lal (43) in Alwar district’s Rambas village on suspicion of theft.

The Rajasthan police have said that they have arrested seven men for the killing, adding that the accused mistook Lal for the person who allegedly stole their tractor and ended up beating him to death.