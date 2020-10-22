Other States

Jaishankar hosts farewell for departing envoys of Tunisia, Ghana, Spain and Nigeria

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the farewell lunch for departing High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Tunisia, Ghana, Spain and Nigeria.  

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday hosted a farewell for departing High Commissioners and Ambassadors of Tunisia, Ghana, Spain and Nigeria and thanked them for their services and support to the relationship.

He also welcomed the recently arrived High Commissioners and Ambassadors of Australia, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, Singapore, Rwanda, Switzerland, Malta and Botswana.

“Pleased to host a farewell lunch for departing High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Tunisia, Ghana, Spain and Nigeria. Thank them for their services and support to the relationship,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

“Welcomed the recently arrived High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Australia, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, Singapore, Rwanda, Switzerland, Malta and Botswana,” he said in another tweet.

