Jaish operative, in touch with Pakistan handler, arrested in Kashmir, says NIA

May 22, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - SRINAGAR

A local Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative, who has been in touch with a Pakistan-based commander, has been arrested in north Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday.

The NIA identified the accused as Mohd Ubaid Malik, a resident of the Kupwara district. “He was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander. Investigations have revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based commander,” the NIA said.

The agency also added that it recovered incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities in J&K, from his possession.

The NIA said the arrest was made in a case registered on June 21, 2022, related to the conspiracies hatched by cadres and overground workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan.

The case involves the collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote-control-operated sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, the NIA said.

“The IEDs and explosives are often being delivered over drones and are also being assembled locally, in order to execute terrorist attacks in J&K, as per the NIA investigations. The attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and security forces personnel,” it said.

The NIA said these conspiracies were being hatched both physically and in cyberspace over encrypted social media applications, with the overarching aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India.

